Accident Involving Governor Obaseki’s Convoy Kills 7

by Temitope Alabi
Governor Obaseki
Edo State Governor Obaseki

An accident involving Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki’s convoy is said to have taken the life of  7 people and left many others injured.

The accident reportedly happened on Saturday, at Ehorin community near Ekhor in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo state.

According to reports, the accident happened during the advance team’s journey to Ambrose Alli University(AAU) Ekpoma for the institution’s convocation ceremony.

A Toyota Hilux van in the Governor’s convoy that carried 7 protocol officers of the Edo State Government House as its passengers, collided with a passenger Audi 80 car.

The driver of the Audi car was blamed for the accident by the Edo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)  Anthony Oko as he reportedly lost control of the car after running into a pothole.

5 passengers of the Audi car were reported to have also lost their lives on the spot while two children died as they were rushed to the hospital.

The driver of the Hilux van and three other injured victims were rushed to the Central Hospital, Benin City for medical treatment.

The Edo State Government who confirmed the incident in its condolence message wrote;

“The development is extremely sad. We commiserate with the families of the victims and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

“From our findings, the Audi vehicle lost its tyre and ran into a pothole, before colliding with the Hilux vehicle, conveying protocol officers from Edo State Government House.”

Edo, Governro Obaseki
