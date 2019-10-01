Accidental Discharge? Policeman Shoots Female Colleague Dead In Delta

A female Police Officer from Delta state Police Command has been killed by her colleague while quelling a protest by some traders in Bonsaac area of the metropolis.

According to reports, the late policewoman was among four other police officers drafted from the ‘B’ Division to the scene of the protest and was said to have died on the spot after she was accidentally hit by a stray bullet fired by one of her colleagues.

An eyewitness said the protest, started because a self-imposed chairman of landlords tried to forcefully eject petty traders from their rented plot of land.

The supposed chairman of landlords, identified as Mr Bidi, a source said, “has been molesting market women for a very long time and wanted to forcefully drive them from a plot of land they rented and set up caravans where they paid the owner of the land about N2,000 per month as rent for each container.

Read Also: Police Arrest 4 RRS Officers For Extorting N5000 From Motorist

He brought a bulldozer and connived with the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in-charge of ‘B’ Division who deployed four-armed Police Officers to the premises of the plot to supervise the pulling down of the hapless women’s caravans.

Meanwhile, the police officer who shot his colleague dead has been detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke confirmed the death of his Officer, saying the case “is under investigation with SCID.”