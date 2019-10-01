Actor Akah Nnani Shares Shocking Details On Fatoyinbo’s Numerous Rape Allegations

Nollywood actor, Akah Nnani has shared more details concerning the rape allegations leveled against COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.
Akah Nnani, a former member of COZA, took to Twitter to share some more details about Fatoyinbo.
READ ALSO – “Pastor, StepDown” – Adesua Etomi, Akah Nnani, others ask Pastor Fatoyinbo to step down
In a series of tweets, Nnani insinuated that Fatoyinbo’s wife is also aware of the actions of her husband whom he also alleged to have gotten a lady to abort a pregnancy which led to her death.
In another tweet, he mentioned that Juju is part of what the pastor uses and the church authorities are aware of it
See The Thread Here:
So apart from raping pregnant women, married women, There is the case of forcing a lady to abort which led to her death. I didn't know of this story till I left COZA. A family friend of the victim reached out to me in the DMs. This was the one took me out. It was all too much. ⬇️ https://t.co/4mXrssVR8z
— Akah Bants (@akahnnani) September 29, 2019