Actor Akah Nnani Shares Shocking Details On Fatoyinbo’s Numerous Rape Allegations

by Michael
Nollywood actor, Akah Nnani has shared more details concerning the rape allegations leveled against COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Akah Nnani, a former member of  COZA, took to Twitter to share some more details about Fatoyinbo.

READ ALSO – “Pastor, StepDown” – Adesua Etomi, Akah Nnani, others ask Pastor Fatoyinbo to step down

In a series of tweets,  Nnani insinuated that Fatoyinbo’s wife is also aware of the actions of her husband whom he also alleged to have gotten a lady to abort a pregnancy which led to her death.

In another tweet, he mentioned that Juju is part of what the pastor uses and the church authorities are aware of it

See The Thread Here:

0

