Actor John Dumelo Turn Garbage Truck Pusher Ahead Of Ghana 2020 Election

by Temitope Alabi
John Dumelo
John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor turned politician, John Dumelo was recently spotted pushing a garbage truck ahead of the 2020 Parliamentary election.

The actor is contesting in the forthcoming election on the platform of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The video which has since gone viral sees the actor pushing a garbage truck during a community clean up exercise he participated in.

Many have since interpreted this move as the actor’s effort to win the votes of members of his constituency.

