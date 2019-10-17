Actress Adunni Ade Celebrates Her Mum On Sick Bed

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade took to her Instagram page to celebrate her mum’s strength as the older woman fights to regain her health in the hospital.

Adunni Ade
Adunni Ade

The actress shared photos of her mum on her hospital bed and disclosed how much of a fighter she is.

The actress expressed her sadness at seeing her mother on the hospital bed as she expressed optimism on the strength of her mother to conquer negativity.

See her post below:

