Actress, Charity Nnaji Rejoices As EFCC Arrests Mompha

Nollywood actress, Nnaji Charity is getting her pound of flesh by mocking Mompha after he got arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Some months ago, the actress as publicly shamed by the embattled Dubai-based Nigerian man for begging him for money.
Recall that Mompha was arrested over his alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering.
Reacting to news of the Dubai-based Nigerian man’s arrest via Instagram, Nnaji Charity expressed how overjoyed she is with the development.
See her posts below;
Hmmm Billionaire indeed…just take a look at .. Lemme warn all of you, i am not here for clout chasing, comments or likes … its better to be a beggar than a fraudster… As for you all commenting rubbish on my page.. i can feed you all and your generation (No be mouth), i am in my office begging🤣😋😋🤣..when i am done begging i Will come and respond to your dumb ass …#EFCC Will come for you too anytime anyday .. You Will go and join your oga… pray you wont be the next escape goat..😂🤣😂 #birdsofthesamefeathers #OLEBURUKUS #mompha