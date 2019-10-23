Actress, Charity Nnaji Rejoices As EFCC Arrests Mompha

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Nnaji Charity is getting her pound of flesh by mocking Mompha after he got arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nollywood actress, Nnaji Charity and Mompha
Some months ago, the actress as publicly shamed by the embattled Dubai-based Nigerian man for begging him for money.

Also Read: Nigerian Lawyer Fumes As EFCC Parades Mompha Before Trial

Recall that Mompha was arrested over his alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering.

Reacting to news of the Dubai-based Nigerian man’s arrest via Instagram, Nnaji Charity expressed how overjoyed she is with the development.

See her posts below;

Tags from the story
Actress Charity Nnaji, EFCC, Mompha
