Actress, Charity Nnaji Rejoices As EFCC Arrests Mompha

Nollywood actress, Nnaji Charity is getting her pound of flesh by mocking Mompha after he got arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Some months ago, the actress as publicly shamed by the embattled Dubai-based Nigerian man for begging him for money.

Recall that Mompha was arrested over his alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering.

Reacting to news of the Dubai-based Nigerian man’s arrest via Instagram, Nnaji Charity expressed how overjoyed she is with the development.

See her posts below;