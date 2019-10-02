Actress Esther Ojire Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband (Photo)

Nigerian Actress and now mother Esther Audu Ojire has shared her excitement over the safe arrival of her newborn baby boy.

The actress has expressed her gratitude as she becomes the mother of a bouncing baby boy, which she welcomed with her husband, Philip Ojire.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress and mother shared the first photo of the baby whom she named Chevaughn Chiyeme Ojochegbe Ojire.

Esther Audu wrote: “Who am I that you are mindful of me. You make all things beautiful and perfect in your time. So grateful for finding me worthy to be a mother, greatest gift of all. Welcome our son Chevaughn Chiyeme Ojochegbe Ojire. The Ojires are forever grateful and we have come to say thank you, Lord. Hello daddy.”

