Actress Etinosa Reacts To Photo Of Her Nude Bum (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Actress Etinosa Idemudia
Nollywood Actress Etinosa Idemudia

Nollywood actress and celebrity, Etinosa Idemudia has reacted to a photo of her nude bum which was shared on the Internet by Nigerian singer, Skiibii.

Skiibii, on Saturday, took to social media to share a photo of Etinosa’s backside, which has now gone viral.

The actress was seen in the photo, sitting on her toilet seat while taking a selfie.

READ ALSO – ‘‘You Are A White Woman’s Errand Boy In London’ – Etinosa Slams Oyemykke

Commenting on the photo, she wrote: “Expensive shit”, adding a bag of dollars emoji.

See The Post Here:

Etinosa
Nigerian Actress Etinosa
Tags from the story
Etinosa Idemudia
0

You may also like

Ifu-Ennada

Former BBNaija Housemate, Ifu Ennada Begs Don Jazzy To Marry Her

See epic response job seeking doctor gave CMD when he was told he’d be paid N70k

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper headlines Today: 15th April

What Fani-Kayode and Omokri have to say about the absence of former Nigerian heads at the Democracy Day event

Even Aisha Buhari will vote for Atiku in 2019 – Omokri

4 Beautiful Celebs Nailing the Ankara Look Today

“Days of building statues are over” Ben Bruce says as he congratulates Imo state governor-elect, Ihedioha

Two Pastors drag themselves to court over land issue

Francesco Guidolin

Swansea Sack Francesco Guidolin

£6.9m Loot: I’ve No Hidden Loot Anywhere In The World, Ibori Replies Justice Minister

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *