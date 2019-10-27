Actress Etinosa Reacts To Photo Of Her Nude Bum (Photo)

Nollywood actress and celebrity, Etinosa Idemudia has reacted to a photo of her nude bum which was shared on the Internet by Nigerian singer, Skiibii.

Skiibii, on Saturday, took to social media to share a photo of Etinosa’s backside, which has now gone viral.

The actress was seen in the photo, sitting on her toilet seat while taking a selfie.

Commenting on the photo, she wrote: “Expensive shit”, adding a bag of dollars emoji.

