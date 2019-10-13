Actress Funke Akindele Shows Off Her Twins (Photo)

by Temitope Alabi
Nollywood Actress Funke Akindele
Funke Akindele

Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele has taken to social media to share a new photo of her twin boys.

The Jenifa’s Diary producer who welcomed her kids with husband rapper/actor JJC Skill in 2018, shared the photo on her boys on her IG

Read Also: Funke Akindele Finally Shares A Glimpse Of Her Twin Boys Watching TV ( Photo)

Funke Akindele twins
Funke Akindele twins

The actress and her husband have for a very long time refused to share the faces of their boys. The boys in thus new photo were seen sitting in front  to a TV watching a shw on it.

Tags from the story
funke akindele, JJC Skillz
0

You may also like

APC governors backs President Buhari for second term

NAFDAC shuts down Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for changing expiry dates of raw materials

Court grants three persons bail of N300,000 for stealing oranges

Plane forced to make emergency landing after one passenger’s “unbearable” body odour makes others vomit and faint

The Senate will never be scrapped – Deputy leader, Na’Allah

Africa Magic: Gambian President Claims to Have Secret Concoction than Can Cure HIV/AIDS

Woman Flogs School Bursar For Refusing Her Children To Write Exams (Photo)

Man returns N30,000 wrongly dispensed to him by Diamond Bank ATM

Nigerian lawmakers move against Saraki, Dogara over budget secrecy, constituency projects

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *