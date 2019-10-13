Actress Funke Akindele Shows Off Her Twins (Photo)

Nollywood actress and producer Funke Akindele has taken to social media to share a new photo of her twin boys.

The Jenifa’s Diary producer who welcomed her kids with husband rapper/actor JJC Skill in 2018, shared the photo on her boys on her IG

The actress and her husband have for a very long time refused to share the faces of their boys. The boys in thus new photo were seen sitting in front to a TV watching a shw on it.