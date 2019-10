Reality star cum actress, Ifu Ennada took to her Instagram page to lament bitterly as she reveals she is deeply hurt by the people she associates with.

The actress expressed that she has users around her, people who always take and not give.

Also Read: ‘I Felt Men Were Monsters While Growing Up’ – Ifu Ennada

Reacting to her post, Ghanian actress, Juliet Ibrahim welcomed the reality star to the “club.”

See her post below: