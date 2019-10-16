Actress Kemi Afolabi, Gloria Johnson Fight Over Male Colleague

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi is said to be enmeshed in a ‘love fight’ with a lady identified as Gloria Johnson over an actor Dauda Sulaimon a.k.a Gida.
Kemi had taken the fight to Instagram after she shared a photo of the said Gloria Johnson claiming the latter threatened her several times and she had to report to relevant authorities.
Posting on her IG, Kemi wrote;
“Her name is Gloria johnson. She threatened me severally. Took it up with the right authority
Will be back with more vital information.”
However not long after Kemi posted, Nollywood actress Amarachi Igwe accused her “married” colleague of fighting Gloria over actor Gida.
She wrote;
Kemi you’re claiming to be innocent, why are u so useless ? A married woman for that matter, posting cos of someone you’re far older,,,, I bet u don’t want to see the other side of me ,what will you gain from all of this, calling my gf out on social media, I bet they don’t know you’re doing all this cos of gida …. you better grow up, she called her friend which is gida…
the next u picked and started telling her that she should stay away from your man, and she asked you to stop the nonsense and grow up,,,, why are you so shameless? I pitied the man that made you a mother,,,, you’re a shame to womanhood,,,,,, blocking me won’t stop me from calling you out same way u are calling my friend out, old fool
https://www.instagram.com/p/B3ppUaHHGqA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link