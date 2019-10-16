Actress Kemi Afolabi, Gloria Johnson Fight Over Male Colleague

Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi is said to be enmeshed in a ‘love fight’ with a lady identified as Gloria Johnson over an actor Dauda Sulaimon a.k.a Gida.

Kemi had taken the fight to Instagram after she shared a photo of the said Gloria Johnson claiming the latter threatened her several times and she had to report to relevant authorities.

Posting on her IG, Kemi wrote;

“Her name is Gloria johnson. She threatened me severally. Took it up with the right authority

Will be back with more vital information.”

However not long after Kemi posted, Nollywood actress Amarachi Igwe accused her “married” colleague of fighting Gloria over actor Gida.

She wrote;