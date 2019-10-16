Actress Kemi Afolobi In Another Fight Over Actor Dauda Sulaimon (Photo)

Nollywood star actress Kemi Afolabi has been caught in another ‘love fight’ with a lady identified as Gloria Johnson over her male counterpart in Nollywood.

The both ladies are said to be fighting over Dauda Sulaimon who is popularly known as Gida.

Kemi Afolabi who took their fight to Instagram alleged that Gloria Johnson threatened her several times, and she had to report to relevant authorities. The actress also shared the number used to issue the death threat.

