Actress Nnaji Charity Jubilates Over Mompha’s Arrest

by Valerie Oke
Nollywood actress, Nnaji Charity, is currently jubilating the arrest of suspected internet fraudster, Mompha, who is currently in the EFCC net.

Taking to her Instagram page to jubilate the arrest, the screen diva shared that she is in a happy mood and as such needs someone to accompany her to EFCC to go pay Mompha a courtesy visit or rather go give him food.

In her words;
Happy mood activated# Who is ready to accompany me to EFCC office to go pay Mompha a courtesy visit? Or rather go give him food”

Screenshot below:

