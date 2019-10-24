Actress Nnaji Charity Pays Mompha ‘Courtesy Visit’ At EFCC Custody (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Nnaji Charity has shared a video outside EFCC’s office as she claims she is paying Mompha a courtesyy visit after mocking him over his arrest.

Nollywood actress, Nnaji Charity and Mompha
Nollywood actress, Nnaji Charity and Mompha

Recall that the Nollywood actress, Nnaji Charity was publicly shamed by embattled Dubai-based Nigerian man, Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha for begging him for by.

Also Read: Actress, Charity Nnaji Rejoices As EFCC Arrests Mompha

Now the actress is getting her pound of flesh by mocking him after he got arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering.

The actress denied begging him for money as she claimed it was her Non-Governmental organization that sent him a DM for humanitarian assistance for the less privileged orphans and widows.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
EFCC, Mompha, Nnaji Charity
0

You may also like

Zlatan Ibile Replies Critics Who Blasted Him For Snapping With The Same Car As Hushpupi

Christmas Eve: SEE The 5 Reasons Why Nigerians Love It!!!

Love Honey??? Well, Here Are 15 Things You Never Knew About It

White Man Orders Soldiers to Beat Nigerian Man over Unpaid Electricity Bill

TECNO MOBILE IS SET TO THRILL FANS WITH A MEGA SPARK PARTY!!!

Lady Burns Herself And Boyfriend To Death In Lagos

Lady Burns Herself And Boyfriend To Death In Lagos

MISS NIGERIA 2017: Organisation hosts Nigerian Media, Announces 2017 Casting Call Dates

PDP Crisis: Court order favours Ahmed Makarfi fraction

PDP reacts to Service chiefs being at Buhari’s ‘Next level’ Campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *