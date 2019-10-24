Actress Nnaji Charity Pays Mompha ‘Courtesy Visit’ At EFCC Custody (Video)

Nollywood actress, Nnaji Charity has shared a video outside EFCC’s office as she claims she is paying Mompha a courtesyy visit after mocking him over his arrest.

Recall that the Nollywood actress, Nnaji Charity was publicly shamed by embattled Dubai-based Nigerian man, Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha for begging him for by.

Now the actress is getting her pound of flesh by mocking him after he got arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over his alleged involvement in internet-related fraud and money laundering.

The actress denied begging him for money as she claimed it was her Non-Governmental organization that sent him a DM for humanitarian assistance for the less privileged orphans and widows.

Watch the video below: