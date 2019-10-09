Actress Onyii ALe Flaunts Her Banging Body In Sexy Bikini

Nigerian actress Onyii Alex is out here reminding us all just how stunning she is.

The beautiful actress took to her social media page to share a stunning new image of herself rocking a yellow bikini, flaunting her banging body in the process.

Onyi who is known to love showing off her hourglass figure donned a two-piece kente swimsuit which hugged her every curve.

She upper part of the set featured a cut out which showed off her cleavage. She paired the swimsuit with dark shades and red weave.