Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu has joined the “never to be caught unfresh challenge” as she displays her bum on social media.

Recall that some days ago the actress stoked controversy by displaying her nude picture on Instagram.

Now she displayed her massive ass in a toilet as a part of an Instagram challenge started by singer Skibii.

Recall that some days ago, comedian cum actress, Etinosa also did the same.

See post below: