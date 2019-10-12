Actress Pat Ugwu Shares Completely Nude Photo Of Herself; Deletes It Immediately

by Amaka

Nollywood actress and the founder of “Ukwu Movement”, Pat Ugwu recently shared a video of herself dancing completely naked.

Pat Ugwu
Curvy actress, Pat Ugwu

The video was soon deleted but not before screenshots had been taken.

While some fans praised her for having a good body, others were upset at the Snapchat filter she used because it didn’t give them a clearer view.

The endowed actress is known for filling up her Instagram page with plenty bum-baring pictures and twerking videoes of herself.

Ugwu is also a singer, dancer, self-acclaimed writer and a progressing model.

See screenshots and reactions below:

Pat Ugwu

Pat Ugwu's comment section

Pat Ugwu's comment section

Pat Ugwu's comment section

