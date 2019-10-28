Actress Pat Ugwu Takes Photo Of Her Bare Bum Inside Toilet

Controversial Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu has joined her colleague, Etinosa Idemudia in taking a photo of her bare bum in the toilet.

Information Nigeria recalls Etinosa had broken the internet with her own photo which she called “Expensive Shit” on Saturday.

This whole shenanigan is part of a challenge dubbed #NeverToBeCaughtUnfresh which was inspired by singer, Skiibii. and this involves women taking photos of themselves sitting on the toilet seat just to flaunt their backside.

Following the same manner, Ugwu shared a photo of herself trying to seat on the water closet while holding on to some traveling bags.

The actress had trended in the penultimate week for exposing her breasts on an Instagram live video which later got in to the hands of a mischievous fan, who then uploaded it on a porn site.

See the photo below: