Actress Rosy Meurer Calls Out Nollywood Producer For Fraud

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has taken to her IG page to call out a movie producer and director, Ideh Chukwuma for defrauding her.

According to Rosy, Ideh has a “Masters in lies and a PhD in scam”.

According to the actress, she has waited for 2 years to get a refund from the movie producer but nothing has been forthcoming.

She wrote “I don’t do this usually but It has been 2 years now! You have given me one excuse or the other, I have been very patient and understanding. @thisisonesoul PAY ME WHAT YOU OWE ME!!! Send me my master copy! I have all your chats please respect yourself. Please, guys, help me beg this scam producer/ liar here to pay me what he owes me.

“I have worked too hard for one person to just sit on my money and play smart. Why do you want to kill my dreams???? The company that gives me money to produce have stopped sending funds because I have not delivered or even showed the progress of the last production. I am still trying my very best to be as easy as possible with you. Please don’t dare me!! I do not want to involve higher authorities.”