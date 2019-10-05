Actress Rosy Meurer Calls Out Nollywood Producer For Fraud

by Temitope Alabi
Rosy Meurer, Ideh Chukwuma
Rosy Meurer, Ideh Chukwuma

Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has taken to her IG page to call out a movie producer and director, Ideh Chukwuma for defrauding her.

According to Rosy, Ideh has a “Masters in lies and a PhD in scam”.

According to the actress, she has waited for 2 years to get a refund from the movie producer but nothing has been forthcoming.

She wrote “I don’t do this usually but It has been 2 years now! You have given me one excuse or the other, I have been very patient and understanding. @thisisonesoul PAY ME WHAT YOU OWE ME!!! Send me my master copy! I have all your chats please respect yourself. Please, guys, help me beg this scam producer/ liar here to pay me what he owes me.

Read Also:  You will die young and your children will remain motherless-Rosy Meurer curses a Tonto Dikeh fan

“I have worked too hard for one person to just sit on my money and play smart. Why do you want to kill my dreams???? The company that gives me money to produce have stopped sending funds because I have not delivered or even showed the progress of the last production. I am still trying my very best to be as easy as possible with you. Please don’t dare me!! I do not want to involve higher authorities.”

Rosy Meurer
Rosy Meurer
Tags from the story
Ideh Chukwuma, Rosy Meurer
0

You may also like

Daddy Freeze

‘Reason Marriage Is Not Everything’- Daddy Freeze writes

30Billion World Tour: People Didn’t Believe An African Artist Could Actually Perform At All These Places- Davido (Video)

Celebrity Birthday: Kenneth Okonkwo Is A Year Older Today

See couple arrive their wedding reception in “Keke Napeps” in Delta state (Photos/Video)

D’banj’s ‘Elchapo’ Trending As No 4 In The Netherlands

veteran actor Jide kosoko having a nice time with family #Family love

Toyin Abraham’s Ex-Husband, Adeniyi Johnson Set To Wed Actress Seyi Edun (Pre-Wedding Pictures)

‘If I die, look for me at Ajiwe Police Station’ – actress April Joju Muse cries out & shares video of police officer pepper spraying her face

It’s Official: Big Sean And Naya Rivera Call Off Engagement

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *