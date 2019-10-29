Actress Tonto Dikeh Reveals Why She Hated Her Former Mother-In-Law

Nigerian actress and mother, Tonto Dikeh have in a comment revealed why she disliked her former mother-in-law.

The actress who paid a visit to her son, King, took a picture of them sharing the exciting moment.

In her post, she talked about her son and how much they love one another and as expected a fan commented on the post which prompted the actress to make a shocking revelation to her fans.

The fan had hinted that because their love is strong, King would pick Tonto Dikeh over his wife and Tonto was quick to object to being that kind of a mother-in-law.

It was at that point that she revealed that her former mother-in-law was always in her face and not minding her business, which was why she hated her.

