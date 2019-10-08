Actress, Yvonne Nelson Reacts To Sex For Grades Scandal

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has reacted to the BBC documentary exposing lecturers who demand sex in exchange for grades.

The actress pointed out that in this part of the world, people demand sex for everything.

Also Read: Reality Star, Tobi Bakre Sparks Dating Rumors With Ghanian Actress, Yvonne Nelson

However, she also pointed out that people now disclose their private parts on social media. See her tweet below: