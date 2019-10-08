Actress, Yvonne Nelson Reacts To Sex For Grades Scandal

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has reacted to the BBC documentary exposing lecturers who demand sex in exchange for grades.
The actress pointed out that in this part of the world, people demand sex for everything.
However, she also pointed out that people now disclose their private parts on social media. See her tweet below:
Sex for grades! Sex for jobs! Sex for everything in our part of the world! Your brains dont matter here. It’s the covered parts they want, oh wait, these parts arent covered anymore…its free on social media. Will it ever change??
— Yvonne Nelson (@yvonnenelsongh) October 8, 2019