Adekunle Gold Drops New Music Video For ‘Young Love'(VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold

Talented singer, Adekunle Gold, has dropped the visual for his latest hit single ‘Young Love.’

The singer made this known via his Twitter handle where he also went on to share a teaser of the new musical video.

The new music video was directed by Fred Focus.

Watch the video below:

