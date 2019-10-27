Adekunle Gold Lifts Pregnant Wife, Simi After Stage Performance (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nigerian high-life singer, Adekunle Gold lifted up his pregnant wife, Simi after her outstanding performance on Trace live show on Friday.

Simi and Adekunle Gold
Nigerian showbiz couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold

Simi, who was accompanied by a live band, sang her heart out for over 2 hours and this impressed her husband.

After her performance, Simi was with her crew when Adekunle Gold walked in and carried her in an adorable moment which was captured by rapper, Falz.

Read Also: “Why I Visited Several Churches For My Healing” – Woman With Short Bulgy Arm Speaks Up

The couple were also cheered on while they continued hugging each other.

Watch the video below:

