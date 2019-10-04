Adekunle Gold Rejects Title Of ‘Nigeria’s R.Kelly’ (Photo)

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Adekunle Gold has publicly rejected being Nigeria’s very own R.Kelly after a follower likened both artists together on Twitter.

Adekunle Gold
Multi-talented singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold

Information Nigeria recalls R.Kelly is currently facing charges for recruiting underage girls and women to have sex with him, isolating them, controlling what they ate and when they went to the bathroom.

A Twitter user took to the micro-blogging platform to declare Adekunle Gold as Nigeria’s very own R.Kelly because they share similar hairstyles.

The singer, however, was quick to reject the claim, saying,

“God forbid.”

See the exchange below:

The exchange between Adekunle Gold and a twitter user

