Adele Dating Rapper Skepta After Marriage Breakup: Report

by Michael
Adele and Skepta
British singer and songwriter, Adele

British singer and songwriter Adele has moved on from her divorce with Simon Konecki and is now dating British-Nigerian Grime rapper, Skepta.

The 31-year old rolling in the deep singer first gave hints of dating her fellow Tottenham native when she appeared at his 37th birthday at the Crystal Mall experience few weeks ago.

The insider added: ‘They are both private about their love lives and they are both committed to their children first and foremost as well.”

Skepta, who became a father last November is of Nigerian descent with real name, Joseph Junior Adenuga Jr.

