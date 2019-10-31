Afe Babalola University To Flog Students Caught Holding Hands With Opposite Sex

A video is currently making the rounds on social media wherein a man, who claims to be a senior lecturer at Afe-Babalola University, said that the school management has reached a decision to begin the flogging on students caught holding hands with the opposite sex.

In the video, the man claimed the directive was given by the founder of the citadel of learning.

He said:

“We have received a directive from the founder. All those girls who are in the habit of coming around boys or holding hands with boys, when we find you doing what we call public display of affection, we will flog you starting from this night

Operation koboko that is what we have started today 30th October, 2019. All the lover boys and lover girls this information is for you”,.

Watch the video below: