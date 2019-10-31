Afe Babalola University To Flog Students Caught Holding Hands With Opposite Sex

by Valerie Oke
Afe-Babalola University
Afe-Babalola University

A video is currently making the rounds on social media wherein a man, who claims to be a senior lecturer at Afe-Babalola University, said that the school management has reached a decision to begin the flogging on students caught holding hands with the opposite sex.

Read Also: Afe Babalola University produces 83 first-class students

In the video, the man claimed the directive was given by the founder of the citadel of learning.

He said:

We have received a directive from the founder. All those girls who are in the habit of coming around boys or holding hands with boys, when we find you doing what we call public display of affection, we will flog you starting from this night

Operation koboko that is what we have started today 30th October, 2019. All the lover boys and lover girls this information is for you”,.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Afe Babalola Univ
0

You may also like

PDP logo

Peace Accord broken by APC, our members are being arrested over flimsy reasons – PDP cries out

Late Mugabe

Robert Mugabe’s Burial Postponed Indefinitely

Fraudsters Reportedly Sell Lagos Lagoon For N787Million

Naira Marley and Kaffy

Naira Marley Fires Another Missile At Kaffy

Reno Omokri

“Celebs Are Human Like You” – Reno Omokri Reacts To Bobrisky Riding A Bike

Murdered Catholic Priest finally laid to rest

7 Things You should know about the G20

‘The peace at my polling unit was threatened’ – Banky W

Photos: Ganduje and Sanusi shake hands on Eid day

Kano state gives Emir Sanusi 48hrs to respond to corruption allegations

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *