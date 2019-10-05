Afropop Artist 9ice Shares Photos Of His Twin Daughters (Photos)

Nigerian artist and music producer 9ice has taken to his Instagram to share beautiful photos of his twin daughters. 9ice who is known for his sensational Yoruba themed music has taken to his Instagram to share this pictures that show his two beautiful daughters.

READ ALSO – ‘I almost poisoned my brother over 9ice and Ruggedman’s beef’ – Nigerian man reveals (Screenshots)

In the photo he shared, he hinted that his twin daughters are already growing pretty fast and it was all because of their mother. In his own words: “Girls are growing thanks to your mum. #family”

See The Photo Here: