Afropop Artist 9ice Shares Photos Of His Twin Daughters (Photos)

by Michael
Afropop Artist 9ice
Afropop Artist 9ice

Nigerian artist and music producer 9ice has taken to his Instagram to share beautiful photos of his twin daughters. 9ice who is known for his sensational Yoruba themed music has taken to his Instagram to share this pictures that show his two beautiful daughters.

READ ALSO – ‘I almost poisoned my brother over 9ice and Ruggedman’s beef’ – Nigerian man reveals (Screenshots)

In the photo he shared, he hinted that his twin daughters are already growing pretty fast and it was all because of their mother. In his own words: “Girls are growing thanks to your mum. #family”

See The Photo Here: 

View this post on Instagram

Girls are growing thanks to your mum. #family

A post shared by A N C E S T O R (@9iceofficial) on

Tags from the story
9ice
0

You may also like

Davido and Instagram Comedian Sydneytalker

Instagram Comedian Sydneytalker Carries Davido Like A Baby (Photos)

Nigerian Actress, Ada Slim

‘Why Do Nigerians Enjoy Celebrating Crashed Marriages?’ – Ada Slim Asks

K-Solo’s Marriage Ends After 6 Months – Wife Says “He Was In It For Money And Always Beat Me Up”

Wizkid seen kissing mysterious lady in a night club (Video)

See what a Nigerian lady did while interacting with ‘The Ooni of Ife’ in America (Photos)

Actress Liz Benson returns to Nollywood

Auchi Polytechnic expels 18 students, rusticates 62 others for various misconducts

Denrele Edun reveals why his plans for marriage with ex, Yvonne failed

“You once begged me to buy you gucci” – Hushpuppi Replies Phyno

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *