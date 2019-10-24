After 6 Years Of Job Hunting, Man Dies A Day Before He Would Receive His First Salary

by Valerie Oke
Obituary of the late Sylvanus
Obituary of the late Sylvanus

A social media user has taken to his platform to mourn the death of a man named Sylvanus Ejubola who reportedly searched for a job before finally securing one. However, death laid his cold fingers on him a day to the day he was supposed to receive his first salary.

According to the social media user who shared the news, he died in a ghastly motor accident on Sunday, October 21st when he was supposed to receive his first pay on Monday, 22nd October.

Read the heartbreaking tale below.

Sylavanus Ejubola
0

