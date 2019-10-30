Again, Moët & Chandon Disowns Mercy Eke As Ambassador

by Olayemi Oladotun

The last is yet to be heard of the controversial Moet & Chandon deal bagged by Mercy Eke, the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show of the year 2019.

BBNaija's Mercy
BBNaija’s Mercy

Since the announcement of the deal was made about two weeks ago, some doubters have written official notes to the leadership of Moet & Chandon to make inquiries about the authenticity of the deal.

Also Read: StazzAwards: Tacha Wins Over Mercy, Shatta Bandle To Clinch ‘Emerging Celebrity Of The Year’ Award

The company debunked the news of signing Mercy as an ambassador days after, and the company has also shed more light on the link between them and Mercy.

According to a recent revelation, the reality star and her team only visited one of the offices of the company to celebrate her success at the BBNaija reality show, and they never signed her.

See post below:

Tags from the story
Mercy Eke, Moët & Chandon
0

You may also like

Tonto Dikeh Profess “Love” For Hushpuppi Online

#BBNaija: Tobi apologises to emotional Cee -C and they passionately share a kiss

‘Men who pretend to like girls to sleep with them, are psychopaths’ – Twitter user

I’m tired of random dates, I need a Man –Lorraine Lionheart, music star

70th Annual Golden Globe Awards…See Full List Of Winners Here

[Photos]: Jay Z and Beyonce pose with their GLAAD Award plaques

TB Joshua warns members who give church ‘dirty money’ to receive God’s blessings

Thank God Oooh: Toyin Aimakhu Signs First Endorsement Deal

Members of a church in Ibadan claim that Jesus revealed himself in ‘diamond stone’ (photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *