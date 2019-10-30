Again, Moët & Chandon Disowns Mercy Eke As Ambassador

The last is yet to be heard of the controversial Moet & Chandon deal bagged by Mercy Eke, the winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show of the year 2019.

Since the announcement of the deal was made about two weeks ago, some doubters have written official notes to the leadership of Moet & Chandon to make inquiries about the authenticity of the deal.

The company debunked the news of signing Mercy as an ambassador days after, and the company has also shed more light on the link between them and Mercy.

According to a recent revelation, the reality star and her team only visited one of the offices of the company to celebrate her success at the BBNaija reality show, and they never signed her.

See post below: