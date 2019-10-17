Aisha Buhari Apologies Over Leaked Video Clip

First lady Aisha Buhari has tendered an apology to her family and well Nigerians for any embarrassment the viral video of her shouting in the villa might have caused.

Recall a few days ago, a video surfaced of her shouting at Mamman Daura’s daughters in the state house sometime in 2017.

Aisha apologized while receiving wives of some government officials who paid her a visit in the state house Abuja earlier today.

Via her IG page, Mrs Buhari wrote,

“I am happy to have received the wife of the vice president, governors wives, senate president’s wife & senators’ Wives, speaker’s wife & wives of members’ of the house of reps, who paid me a courtesy visit after my return. I use the opportunity to commend them for the good work they are doing in their various states and in collaboration with my Future Assured program.

“I also advise them not to succumb to any form of distraction caused by social media or any form of communication

“I use the opportunity to apologise for the embarrassment I might have caused my children, my immediate family members, well-meaning Nigerians and the institution I represent, on the circulated leaked video clip.

“Long Live the Federal Republic of Nigeria ??