Aisha Buhari Confirms Authenticity Of Viral Video Of Her Screaming In The Villa (Video)

by Michael
Aisha Buhari
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari

The First Lady, Madam Aisha Buhari has confirmed the authenticity of a video that showed her expressing anger at the Aso Rock Villa.

The video, which went viral on Friday, followed the rumors that President, Muhammadu Buhari was set to marry another wife.

Following the release of the video and its circulation, the First Lady, who just returned from the UK has cleared the air on the video.

Speaking to NTA, she approved the video to be true and acknowledged that she was the one in the video, however, the video was an old one.

Watch Her Comment Here:

Tags from the story
Aisha Buhari
2

