Aisha Buhari Makes Shocking Revelation About Leader Of Buhari’s Cabal

by Verity
Aisha Buhari
Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has made shocking revelations about the power-tussle at the State House, and how members of Buhari’s relatives have dealt with her.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, the president’s wife also confirmed that she was the woman heard speaking angrily in last week’s viral video shared on social media.

She revealed that the incident happened some months ago.

Recall that Mrs Buhari had earlier alleged that some ‘cabal’ held the reins of power and controlled her husband.

Although she might not have mentioned names, it could be easily interpreted that President Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, heads the said cabal.

Speaking about the leaked video, Aisha who spoke in Hausa during the new interview, said she was the person in the video and that she reacted after being denied access to parts of the villa by Mamman Daura and his family.

The video was recorded by Mr Daura’s daughter, Fatima.

“I was the one in that video and this person you see standing at my back are my security personnel,” the first lady said.

Read Also: Aisha Buhari Arrives Nigeria After Three Months In Uk

“It was Fatima, the daughter of Mamman Daura that shot the video in front of my security and everybody there. She was recording the whole thing right in front of me and was laughing and mocking me.

“They did that because my husband sacked them from the house. He told them to get all their belongings and leave the house for my son (Yusuf) to occupy.

“I left them and wanted to get to one of the rooms but they prevented me from getting through, I left them and took another way yet I met the store locked,” she said.

