Aisha Reacts To Reports That President Buhari Is Set To Take A Second Wife

The first lady, Aisha Buhari has finally reacted to reports making rounds that her husband, President Buhari is set to take another wife.

Speaking with BBC Hausa, Aisha stated that she can neither deny nor confirm this, saying it is not in her place to do so.

Speaking in Hausa, she said: “He is the one they said is getting married not me so he is the one that should publicly deny it. The person they said he’s getting married to didn’t deny it initially, she waited until the wedding didn’t hold on the said date before she publicly denied it.”

Reports emerged penultimate week that President Buhari was set to marry one of his ministers.