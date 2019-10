South African rapper, AKA, has challenged Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, who is set to attend a show in South Africa to lay his hands on him.

Recall that during the heat of the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, Burna had promised to beat up AKA whenever they saw each other.

In his recent tweet, the South African rapper has dared Burna to lay his hands on him in his country.

