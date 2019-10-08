Akeredolu Sacks Aide For Calling Deputy Governor’s Wife, ‘Acting First Lady

by Verity

 

Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, has sacked Augustine Pelemo, his special assistant on political matters in order to instil sanity.

This war made known by Donald Ojogo, the state commissioner for information, in a statement on Monday.

According to Ojogo, the directive was based on the need to instill sanity “and nip in the bud divisive acts and tendencies inimical to the existing cordiality and cohesion in the state administration”.

He further notes that Governor Akeredolu had directed Pelemo to hand over government’s property in his possession to the deputy chief of staff and wished him well in his future endeavours.

However, a source attached to the office of the deputy governor said Pelemo’s sack was not unconnected to a Facebook post on the wife of Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor.

Pelomo was aid to have wished Mrs Ajayi, happy birthday and described her as acting first lady.

“Happy Birthday to the Acting First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs. Ajewole Agbola Ajayi, long may you live ma,” he had written.

“He was sacked based on his Facebook post, why referred to the wife of the deputy governor as an acting First Lady? Is he trying to cause division in the government?” he asked.

 

