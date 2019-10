Senegalese born International singer, Akon, has finally released his much-awaited musical album, ‘Akonda’ and our own Kizz Daniel bagged a place on the sixth track titled ‘take your place’

Since the song dropped, it has started enjoying airplay with clubs putting it on replay.

The song was produced by the legendary Krisbeatz and Nigerian producer, YoungJohn ‘the wicked producer.’