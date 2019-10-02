Alaafin’s Youngest Wife, Queen Ola Step Out In NYSC Vest (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Queen Ajoke Olaitan Adeyemi commonly referred to as Queen Ola, the youngest wife of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III took to her Instagram page to reveal herself donning her National Youth Service Corps’ vest

Queen Ola
Alaafin’s youngest wife, Queen Ola

Recall that some months ago, the youngest wife of the monarch revealed that she would be undergoing the mandatory national service for graduates in Lagos. 

Also Read: Alaafin’s Youngest Wife, Queen Ola, Begins NYSC In Lagos (Photos)

After the commencement of her service year, the Queen has now flaunted herself in the NYSC vest on social media.

See pictures below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3HI2zcAXW-/?igshid=1kvesublk12rg

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3Hk-7DAVqj/?igshid=1x7vt758502mc

