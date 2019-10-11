All African Countries Are Corrupt: Pastor Osinbajo

by Eyitemi
Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has shared that only a few countries in the world can claim to have a low level of corruption and none of them are Africa.

According to Fatima Waziri-Azi, the Special Adviser to the President on Rule of Law, Office of the Vice President, who represented Osinbajo at the  launch of the FLAG’IT App, it doesn’t matter how much revenue a country generates, corruption will ensure that majority of the people do not benefit from whatever gains are made.

“The 2019 Global Corruption Barometer on African citizens’ views and experiences of corruption highlights that while most of the people surveyed in 35 countries felt that corruption had increased in their country, a majority equally felt that they, as citizens, could make a difference in the fight against corruption.

“Only a few countries in the world can claim to have a low level of corruption and none of these countries is in Africa.

“It doesn’t matter how much revenue a country generates or how transformed it is or how progressive its plans, corruption will ensure that majority of the people do not benefit from whatever gains are made, which is why despite the highest oil revenues in our history, debt doubled and poverty figures rose. This is why the major pillar of this administration’s socio-economic agenda is the fight against corruption”

