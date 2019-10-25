Alledged Pregnancy: ‘We Were Only Trying To Congratulate Him’ – Ladies Who Accused Davido (Video)

The ladies who accused Davido of impregnating one of them has opened up again on what they said earlier about their ‘prank video’

The video that went viral on Tuesday had two ladies openly accuse the afro-pop singer of impregnating one of them just a few days after Davido’s wife Chioma put to bed.

Following their accusation, Davido promised to make an example of the ladies to other ladies who may want to clout chase both him and other artists.

In their new video, the ladies said that they were only trying to congratulate Davido in their own special way.

