Alledged Pregnancy: ‘We Were Only Trying To Congratulate Him’ – Ladies Who Accused Davido (Video)

by Michael
Davido
Afro Music Artiste Davido

The ladies who accused Davido of impregnating one of them has opened up again on what they said earlier about their ‘prank video’

The video that went viral on Tuesday had two ladies openly accuse the afro-pop singer of impregnating one of them just a few days after Davido’s wife Chioma put to bed.

Following their accusation, Davido promised to make an example of the ladies to other ladies who may want to clout chase both him and other artists.

READ ALSO – Chioma Reacts To Reports Of Husband Impregnating A Lady (Photo)

In their new video, the ladies said that they were only trying to congratulate Davido in their own special way.

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido
0

You may also like

VIDEO: Timaya’s Daughter Seizes His Key For Coming Back Late

Tonto Dikeh

Watch Tonto Dikeh Show Off Her ‘Gbe Body Eh’ Skills On Stage (Video)

Wizkid Collaborates With Femi Kuti On New Single

Sikiratu Sindodo’s Daughter Turns 20 And She Is Over The Moon

Bukky Ajayi: Claims She Is Not Dead, Says She Is Still Alive

PHOTOS: Pete Edochie’s 70th Grand Birthday Celebration

Nollywood Actress, Toyin Abraham

‘I am on a film set, i am not pregnant’ – Toyin Abraham debunks pregnancy rumor

Yvonne Orji celebrates 34th birthday with Friends & Family (Photos)

Toolz Wants Banky W To Buy Her Husband A Versace Shirt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *