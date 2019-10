Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as ‘Davido‘ has announced that he has found the two ladies who accused him of impregnating one of them.

Speaking via his social media page, the singer announced that he would be suing them for a whopping N30B.

Read Also: New Born Baby: Funke Akindele Sends Classy Message To Davido

The singer then went ahead to hint that money stops nonsense and we find it very hard to argue.

What he wrote below: