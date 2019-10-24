Alleged Pregnancy: Girls Who Accused Davido Apprehended

by Amaka

According to a video circulating online, the girls, who falsely accused Davido of impregnating one of them, have been found at last.

The ladies who accused Davido of impregnating one of them
The ladies who accused Davido of impregnating one of them

In the video, the ladies were heard pleading and trying to explain themselves in Yoruba language, after they shot the controversial video speaking in a foreign accent.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido had also promised to send the ladies to jail so they can be taught a valuable lesson.

The singer also said he will be suing both ladies for the sum of 30 billion naira for damages.

Realizing they were in big trouble, the ladies soon came to out to say the video was a joke.

This didn’t stop the singer from insisting that they pay for the risky joke they had made.

Now, the ladies have also been caught.

Read Also: Accident Victims Die After Hospital Insisted On Police Report Before Treatment

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Davido
1

You may also like

Suicide bomber kill 18 Police officers

Sheriff, Makarfi Supporters Protest At Party Secretariat

5 Foods Anyone Who Went To A Nigerian Government University DEFINITELY Ate

atiku is not a nigerian

#Election2019: Buhari narrowly beats Atiku in Nasarawa

My Late Daughter’s Danish Husband is not in Prison – Late Alizee’s father

Tweets

Man Shoots His Shot At lady Using Names Of Footballers

Motor Cyclist found dead along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Democracy Is Under Threat In Nigeria – PDP

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th April

1 Comment

  • Ah hah! They have stepped on the tail of a rattle snake and must enjoy what follows. Time to learn a hard lesson on expensive jokes.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *