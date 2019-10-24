Alleged Pregnancy: Girls Who Accused Davido Apprehended

According to a video circulating online, the girls, who falsely accused Davido of impregnating one of them, have been found at last.

In the video, the ladies were heard pleading and trying to explain themselves in Yoruba language, after they shot the controversial video speaking in a foreign accent.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido had also promised to send the ladies to jail so they can be taught a valuable lesson.

The singer also said he will be suing both ladies for the sum of 30 billion naira for damages.

Realizing they were in big trouble, the ladies soon came to out to say the video was a joke.

This didn’t stop the singer from insisting that they pay for the risky joke they had made.

Now, the ladies have also been caught.

Watch the video below: