Alleged Pregnancy: “I Will Be Suing Both Ladies For Damages” – Davido

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has turned a deaf ear to the ladies who had accused him of putting one of them in a family way.

Davido and the sisters
Davido and the sisters

The ladies, Susan and Helen had come out to say that they were only joking about the video and they meant no harm but the singer still intends on teaching them a valuable lesson.

The singer said he will be suing both ladies for 30 billion naira for rubbing his name in the mud.

In his words,

“FOUND THEM I will be suing both culprits for 30 billion naira in damages!!! Dem go shit that money for kirikiri !! Now back to #Risky”

Read Also: Police Arrest Man Who Peddles Drugs To Finance Wedding

See his post below:

View this post on Instagram

Money stop nonsense

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

Tags from the story
Davido, helen, Susan
0

You may also like

Bakare, NBA urge action on graft, confab

Medview Airline : Passengers stranded in London finally return to Lagos

Bisola receives brand new SUV from #AMVCA (Photos)

MASSOB appeals to Fayose to release detained Igbo marketers

Christian pilgrims to pay higher fare

Chibok girls who jumped off Boko Haram truck are attacked, are now college students in the US,find out their story

Genevieve Nnaji is all shades of beauty in new photo, Ini Edo reacts

Boko Haram kills three army officials in Borno

Secondary School Students Engaged In Armed Robbery Nabbed In Ogun (Photos+Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *