Alleged Pregnancy: “I Will Be Suing Both Ladies For Damages” – Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has turned a deaf ear to the ladies who had accused him of putting one of them in a family way.

The ladies, Susan and Helen had come out to say that they were only joking about the video and they meant no harm but the singer still intends on teaching them a valuable lesson.

The singer said he will be suing both ladies for 30 billion naira for rubbing his name in the mud.

In his words,

“FOUND THEM I will be suing both culprits for 30 billion naira in damages!!! Dem go shit that money for kirikiri !! Now back to #Risky”

See his post below: