Alleged Thief Electrocuted While Trying To Steal From Church (VIDEO)

A Twitter user @realolaudah has shared the clip of an alleged thief who was electrocuted while trying to steal from a church.

In the video, the alleged thief’s lifeless body was seen lying on the floor within the church premises as he foams from the mouth.

Read Also: Man Storms Church In Lagos; Carts Away Tithes And Offerings

According to the user, the thief met his waterloo after trying to steal the church’s cable and power was restored.

His words:

For those who don’t fear God Almighty including this kind of petty thieves & those that steal in His Name, He is a God of retribution, He hasn’t changed!!! One day, your cup will be full. Please watch.

Watch the video below: