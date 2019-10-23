Alleged Thief Electrocuted While Trying To Steal From Church (VIDEO)

A Twitter user @realolaudah has shared the clip of an alleged thief who was electrocuted while trying to steal from a church.
In the video, the alleged thief’s lifeless body was seen lying on the floor within the church premises as he foams from the mouth.
According to the user, the thief met his waterloo after trying to steal the church’s cable and power was restored.
His words:
For those who don’t fear God Almighty including this kind of petty thieves & those that steal in His Name, He is a God of retribution, He hasn’t changed!!! One day, your cup will be full. Please watch.
Watch the video below:
— Olaudah Equiano® (@RealOlaudah) October 22, 2019