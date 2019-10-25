Allow Nnamdi Kanu Come Home To Bury His Mother, Monarch Begs Buhari

by Valerie Oke
The traditional ruler of Orlu in Imo State, Eze Gideon Ejike, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to allow the leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to return to Nigeria to bury his mother.

The monarch said at an event, on Thursday that, “Kanu is not a terrorist. Terrorists kill but we are yet to see any bloodshed by Kanu.

“He is our hero and should be allowed to bury his mother before the beginning of next year.

“He deserves the honour and right as the first son to bury his mother.”

The monarch also appealed the United Nations to urge the Nigerian Government to allow Kanu return home for the burial of his mother without harassment from security agencies.

