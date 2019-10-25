Allow Nnamdi Kanu Come Home To Bury His Mother, Monarchs Tell FG

by Valerie Oke
IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu
A group of monarchs in Orlu local government, Imo State, have appealed to the federal government of Nigeria to allow Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), to return to Nigeria in order to bury his late mum without arrest.

Read Also: Nnamdi Kanu;s Mother Died From Shock Of Military Invasion — IPOB

HRM Eze Gideon Ejike who spoke on behalf of the monarchs at Amakwo Event Centre in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State added that the freedom fighter is not a terrorist but one deserving of a honour.

He said: “Kanu is not a terrorist. Terrorists kill but we are yet to see any bloodshed by Kanu. He is our hero and should be allowed to bury his mother before the beginning of next year. He deserves the honour and right as the first son to bury his mother.”

