Anita Joseph Spotted Dancing Sexy For MC Fish (Video)

by Michael
Anita Joseph and Mc Fish
Actress And Singer, Anita Joseph

Nigerian actress and singer, Anita Joseph, has been spotted giving a sexy dance to her man, MC Fish.

The video, which was taken at a club, shows the actress and singer dancing seductively and sexily for her man who was in for the moment.

The video was taken last weekend at DJ consequences’ white party which the two celebrities graced.

Anita took to her Instagram to share the video which she captioned: ‘Last weekend @djconsequence white patty always a Vibe@house_of_lunettes was fully represented via @sunglassesbaron And @realmcfish official host of the party and mother hens found Rib 🖖 And my bro @mccoy010 always by ma side 👏🙌🏃‍♀️

Watch The Video Here:

Anita Joseph, MC Fish
