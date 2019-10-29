Answer Two Questions Correctly, Get N36k From Alex Unusual

by Valerie Oke
Alex Unusual
Former BBNaija Housemate Alex Unusual

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra, simply known as ‘Alex Unusual‘ has announced that she would be giving out $100 to anybody that answers two questions about her correctly.

Speaking via her Instagram page, she revealed the questions as her height and what she weighs.

She wrote:

How tall am I? Guess correctly how tall I am and guess correctly or nearly correct what I weigh. $100 for the correct answer. Have fun.

