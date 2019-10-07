Anthony Joshua Gifts DJ Cuppy Customized Diamond Jewelry (Photos)

by Michael

British-Nigerian born professional boxer Anthony Joshua has gifted Nigerian artiste DJ Cuppy a custom-made Diamond Jewelry.

The duo, who have identified as best friends have always been coming through for each other and also finding time to spend together.

Excited DJ Cuppy took to her Twitter to share the photo of the jewelry as she also penned a few words to show her appreciation for the kind gesture.

In her words: “New chain alert… OTE$ Thank you so much @Anthonyfjoshua !!! #family”

