Anthony Joshua Gifts DJ Cuppy Diamond Chain; Sparks Dating Rumour

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has been getting closer to the family of the Otedola’s lately but the reason behind his action remains unknown.

DJ Cuppy and Anthony Joshua
Popular businessman daughter, DJ Cuppy and Anthony Joshua

Recently, Anthony Joshua gifted a diamond chain to Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy.

An excited DJ Cuppy vowed to rock the chain wherever she goes.

See her posts below:

0

