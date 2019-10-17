Anthony Joshua Gifts DJ Cuppy Diamond Chain; Sparks Dating Rumour

Former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has been getting closer to the family of the Otedola’s lately but the reason behind his action remains unknown.
Recently, Anthony Joshua gifted a diamond chain to Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy.
Also Read: Anthony Joshua Gifts DJ Cuppy Customized Diamond Jewelry (Photos)
An excited DJ Cuppy vowed to rock the chain wherever she goes.
See her posts below:
OTE💲 pic.twitter.com/a5s9OuZouz
— Cuppy 🍨 #GELATO (@cuppymusic) October 17, 2019
I rarely get given, as I’m always the one to give so I’m really grateful my new gift from AJ! Going to rock this chain EVERYWHERE like a BOSS! ❄️ OTE💲
— Cuppy 🍨 #GELATO (@cuppymusic) October 17, 2019