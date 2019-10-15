‘Any Actress Whom A Director Hasn’t Asked Out Needs To Check Herself’ – Vicky Zugah

Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugha has caused a stir with her repsonse to a question during a recent interview.

Speaking on sex for roles in the Ghanaian movie industry, Zugha stated that this infact is very real, adding that any actress who hasn’t been asked out by a director yet, must go and check herself.

Read Also: Actor Yomi Fabiyi Denies Demanding Sex For Movie Roles

Vicky Zugha said:

“ Sex for roles in the movie industry is very real. I won’t lie about. It’s happened, it’s happening and it will happen again tomorrow and it’s normal.

“If you are a woman and you are in the industry and no one is asking you out like a producer, a director or someone who is in charge isn’t asking you for sex then there is something wrong with you”.

Vicky Zugha recently made news after it surfaced that she had gone for deliverance for snatching a lady’s husband.