‘Any Actress Whom A Director Hasn’t Asked Out Needs To Check Herself’ – Vicky Zugah

by Temitope Alabi
Vicky Zugah
Vicky Zugah

Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugha has caused a stir with her repsonse to a question during a recent interview.

Speaking on sex for roles in the Ghanaian movie industry, Zugha stated that this infact is very real, adding that any actress who hasn’t been asked out by a director yet, must go and check herself.

Read Also: Actor Yomi Fabiyi Denies Demanding Sex For Movie Roles

Vicky Zugha said:

“ Sex for roles in the movie industry is very real. I won’t lie about. It’s happened, it’s happening and it will happen again tomorrow and it’s normal.

“If you are a woman and you are in the industry and no one is asking you out like a producer, a director or someone who is in charge isn’t asking you for sex then there is something wrong with you”.

Vicky Zugha recently made news after it surfaced that she had gone for deliverance for snatching a lady’s husband.

Tags from the story
ghana, Vicky Zugah
0

You may also like

25yr old Man Arrested With Fresh Human Skull, on his way for Money Ritual in Ogun (Graphic Photo)

Cruel: How Lagos Robbers Now Cut Victims’ Wrists

Anita Joseph Shows Off Her Face Without Makeup, Says Her Man Likes Her Natural

How Wizkid rescued me when I was homeless – Shaydee opens up

Wole Soyinka

Problems Of Nigeria Are Beyond Buhari Administration – Wole Soyinka

Tacha Applies Deodorant After Mercy Reveals She Has Body Odour (Video)

Corruption is a Siamese twin with politics in Nigeria – Chief Chris Uche (SAN)

Youths vow to protest, if the Senate approves $5.5bn loan

Three Confirmed Dead In Anambra Road Accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *